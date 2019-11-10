‘One Piece’ Episode 910 Preview Hints At Legendary Samurai Gol D. Roger Admired

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “A Legendary Samurai! The Man Who Roger Admired!,” is set to introduce the father of Kozuki Momonosuke, the late Lord Kozuki Oden. As the preview for One Piece 910 revealed, Oden wasn’t just popular in the Land of Wano, but he was also admired by the two of the most prominent personalities in the world of pirates – the late Pirate King Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard Pirates captain Edward Newgate.

“Momonosuke’s father, Kozuki Oden, was a man who mesmerized even Whitebeard. He was aggressive and daring. The man got out of the Land of Wano and saw the ends of the world along with King of the Pirates. His horrific final moments make Luffy and the other wail.”

Though it wasn’t allowed to go out of the Land of Wano during his time, Oden still broke the rules and went on an adventure. Being accepted by powerful and respectable pirates captain like Roger and Whitebeard to their respective crews proved that Oden wasn’t just an ordinary man. Aside from his ability to attract people, One Piece Episode 910 preview also showed that Oden was a strong fighter.

The flashback of Oden’s final moments in the world is expected to be featured while Kinemon is narrating their story to Monkey D. Luffy, Straw Hat Pirates, and the Heart Pirates. In the final scenes of One Piece Episode 909, Kinemon revealed that he, Momonosuke, Kanjuro, Raizo, and Kiku came from the past. They traveled to the future with the goal of gathering strong allies who would help them avenge Lord Oden and the Kozuki Clan from Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

Most people in the Land of Wano thought that Momonosuke, Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kiku, and other members of the Nine Red Scabbards died alongside Oden 20 years ago. This is proven by the grave markers that Luffy saw in the ruins of Oden’s castle. However, with the recent revelations, it turned out that Momonosuke and the Nine Red Scabbards managed to escape, while the combined forces of Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido were busy dealing with Oden.

One Piece anime is yet to reveal how Momonosuke traveled through time, but according to the manga, it was made possible with the help of Momonosuke’s mother’s devil fruit ability. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature how Oden died. Based on the reactions on the faces of Kinemon, Momonosuke, Luffy, and the Straw Hat Pirates, it seems like Oden suffered a gruesome death from the hands of Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.