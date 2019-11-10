Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In White Sporty Lingerie On Instagram

Belarusian fitness model Nina Serebrova recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.6 million fans to a very hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a set of sporty white bra and panties that allowed her to show off her enviable figure.

The low-cut bra enabled the model to put her enviable cleavage on full display, while the skimpy underwear allowed Nina to show off her slender legs and well-toned thighs. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble perfectly showcased the model’s envy-inducing abs and taut stomach.

Nina accessorized with a dainty gold pendant which drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage. Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for an almost makeup-free look to keep it natural, yet sexy.

The snap was captured after Nina took a shower as her head could be seen wrapped in a white towel.

The hottie stood in a kitchen with one of her hands placed on the oven, while she held a piece of baguette in her other hand that she took a bite from to pose for the picture. In the process, the model flashed a smile and closed her eyes to enjoy the food.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Brickell Avenue, Miami Beach, while in the caption, Nina asked her fans to bring her some coffee.

She also informed her fans in the caption that her lingerie was from Body Engineers, adding that the brand is offering a 35% discount without having to enter any codes.

Within less than a day of going live, the hot picture has garnered more than 33,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Nina’s fellow Instagram models and influencers. These included Venezuelan bombshell Georgina Mazzeo, Anastasia Skyline, Valentina Fradegrada, Russian-American model Dasha Mart and Julia Gilas, among others.

“You have always been a blessing to us,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“Wow!! You are looking so damn good. Amazing pic!!” another one chimed in.

“Cappuccino, Latte, Americano, what’s your favorite? I am a coffee making specialist. Send me your address,” a third fan wrote in response to the caption.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked the model to marry him.

“Will you marry me, beautiful?”

The remaining fans used words like “goddess,” “amazing body,” and “extremely hot,” to praise the stunner.