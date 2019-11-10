Australian Bombshell Vicky Aisha Wows Her 1.8 Million Instagram Fans In A Revealing Fuchsia Bodysuit

Australian Instagram model Vicky Aisha, who is popular on the photo-sharing website because of her buxom physique and tattooed look, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new sultry snapshot.

In the pic, the model could be seen rocking a revealing, fuchsia-colored bodysuit that perfectly accentuated her hourglass shape. The garment featured long sleeves and a turtleneck design with a large, keyhole feature on the chest, held together with the help of matching, crisscross ropes.

As a result, the model showed off an ample amount of cleavage and a glimpse of her underboob to titillate her fans.

The high-cut bottom of the ensemble enabled Vicky to put her shapely waist, taut stomach, and thick, well-toned thighs on full display. The revealing outfit also allowed Vicky to show off her thigh and underboob tattoos, which are very popular among her fans.

To ramp up the glam, the model wore a full face of makeup, including a matching lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, matching eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

She wore her blond tresses in her signature messy bun and ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her outfit.

Finally, she stood next to a pink wall. She placed a hand on it, smiled, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, the model asked her fans if they like to see her in the color pink. She did not specify the location of the post.

Within less than half of a day since going live, the snap has garnered more than 28,000 likes and over 500 comments, as fans and followers drooled over Vicky’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

To show appreciation and support, many of the stunner’s fellow Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Eriana Blanco, Bianca Taylor, Ana Lorde, former Miss Peru Fiorella Viñas, Violet Summers, and fellow tattoo model Pandora Blue.

“Wow. I think this is the best pic you’ve ever posted!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So pretty! You are giving Barbie vibes,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan opined that the model is unreal.

“Omg! Yes, I like you in any color but pink is your color. You’re so unreal [and] so stunning,” they wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “cute pink lady,” “love your body,” and “f*ucking hot,” to praise the model.