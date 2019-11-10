Lara Trump Poses With POTUS Fan Wearing ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Shirt At ‘Black Voices For Trump’ Event

Lara Trump attended the "Black Voices for Trump" rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, Lara Trump, helped him with his black outreach efforts on Friday. Lara, who is the wife of President Donald Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric, attended the “Black Voices for Trump” rally in Atlanta, Georgia, and she met a man rocking a shirt that some POTUS supporters found rather amusing.

On Friday, Lara took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from the event. In the first picture in a slideshow of four photos, she’s posing with senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson and campaign manager Brad Pascale. In the second image, she has her arm around a Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat and a T-shirt emblazoned with the title of the Netflix prison dramedy Orange is the New Black. However, his shirt clearly wasn’t referencing female inmates; a photo of Donald Trump was printed underneath the word “Orange,” and a picture of former president Barack Obama was printed underneath the word “Black.”

The man in the photo was also holding a “Black Voices for Trump” hat signed by the current president. However, it was his shirt that attracted the most attention.

“Love that guy’s shirt! Orange is the new Black!!” read one response to Lara’s Instagram post.

“That T-shirt in picture 2 is the best!” another follower wrote.

One of Lara Trump’s followers identified the man in the picture as a social media personality who goes by the name “King Face.” In a recent Instagram post, he described himself as “JUST A FORMER GANG MEMBER FROM THE HOOD.”

In response to an Instagram follower who asked him if anyone from the Trump administration had asked him to “speak as part of the movement,” King Face revealed that he was going to appear at one of conservative commentator Candace Owens’ “Blexit” events in Atlanta on Sunday. As reported by Fox 13 Memphis, “Blexit” is a movement that aims to get black Americans and other minority voters to leave the Democratic party.

Some of Lara Trump’s followers think that her father-in-law is going to going to help make Blexit happen.

“Praise the Lord. This is the time for the black people of this Nation to rise up n be heard! President Trump loves all people n believes the blacks deserve the same opportunities as the rest of us!” read one response to her post.

“My next door neighbors are black and they are the best. I am so glad to see blacks gravitating towards President Trump,” read another remark.

King Face wasn’t the only “Black Voices for Trump” attendee who got attention for his T-shirt. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a photo of an elderly white couple who attended the event wearing “Blacks for Trump” shirts went viral on Twitter.