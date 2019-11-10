Alexa Dellanos Leaves Little To The Imagination In Provocative White Lingerie

Cuban-American model Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 9, and shared a very hot lingerie picture to titillate her 1.5 millions fans.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a beautiful, yet provocative white lingerie set that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The model opted for a white lace bra with a cut-out design on the cups which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her underboob. The push-up feature enabled Alexa to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans.

The model paired her sexy bra with skimpy, thong-style lace panties through which the model exposed her enviable thighs and legs. That apart, Alexa also displayed her wonderfully taut stomach.

Finally, she completed her look with a see-through robe in a sheer finish, which added to the overall glam of the attire.

In terms of her looks, the model opted for a full face of makeup that included a pinkish-mauve lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, and lots of mascara. The stunner wore her blond tresses down and let a few strands cascade over her shoulders.

To pose for the snap, Alexa sat on a pink bed which was placed in a room with matching interior. She did not specify the location.

The model raised one of her hands and lightly placed it on her hair, while she stared right into the camera to strike a very sexy pose.

In the caption, Alexa wrote that she had been a good girl, but she turned herself into a savage. Within five hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 46,000 likes and over 560 comments, as fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Some of Alexa’s fellow models, influencers, and celebrities also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included social media sensation Daisy Marquez, jewelry designer Durrani Popal, Isabella Buscemi, Paula Manzanal, and Analicia Chaves, among many others.

“This picture is so dreamy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn!!! You’re gonna break IG with this one,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer opined that Alexa is the epitome of womanhood.

“Wow! You are a truly beautiful woman and that amazing look on your face makes me smile every time I see your pictures! You are the epitome of womanhood. So beautiful and classy!” they wrote.