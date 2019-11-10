‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: Hope Panics, ‘It’s Going To Look Like I Planned This!’

The Bold and the Beautiful promo confirms that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) pushed Thomas Forrester into a vat of deadly acid. She also doesn’t keep the news to herself, but turns to the only person who will always side with her. Of course, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will support Hope through anything, even if she just killed a man.

The spoilers video opens with a scene from Friday’s episode. Hope backed away from Thomas on the balcony and tried to get away from him. However, Thomas wanted to kiss her and she pushed him over the railing.

“Oh my God! Thomas!” she screamed as he fell from the ledge. Shocked, Hope will realize what she has done. She will scurry to the vat of hydrofluoric acid as she tries to find him. The promo shows that she will shine a light from her cellphone as she tries to locate Thomas in the dark. Hope will gasp at her findings.

As the spoiler clip shows, Hope will be shattered as she explains her version of events to her mother.

“Thomas cornered me, I panicked,” Hope tells Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Of course, B&B fans know that this is not the first time that Hope has fled from a balcony. The last time, Thomas also ended up falling from a balcony and sustained a head injury.

Brooke will immediately come to her daughter’s defense and try to reassure her.

“He came after you. You were just trying to protect yourself,” she tells her daughter, soothing her. Brooke believes that Thomas is dangerous and can’t be trusted.

However, it appears as if Hope is already thinking ahead. Everyone knows that she wanted to officially adopt Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and was willing to do whatever it takes to be his mother.

“It’s going to look like I planned this,” sobs Hope. She thinks that everyone will think that she intentionally pushed Thomas into the vat of acid so that she could finally get Douglas. Hope knows that this doesn’t look good for her.

The more that Brooke tries to placate her daughter, the more Hope will insist.

“I killed him! I killed Thomas.” She will also feel guilty because, thanks to her actions, Douglas no longer has a father. The little boy is now an orphan because Hope chose to manipulate Thomas’ feelings for her.

Of course, things will go from bad to worse when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) shows up at the Logan estate and declares the he knows what happened.

“I know what you did,” Ridge says.