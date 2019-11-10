Curvy Model Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Her Perfect Physique In A Black Bikini, Takes A Shower In New Pic

Curvaceous model Katya Elise Henry recently took to her Instagram page and titillated her 6.2 million fans with a new bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Katya can be seen rocking a skimpy black, string bikini that allowed her to put her amazing body on full display. The model struck a side pose which drew viewers’ attention to her pert booty, long sexy legs, as well as her taut stomach.

To spice things up, the model stood under a shower and showed off her sexy, dripping wet body to send temperatures soaring. The model accessorized with a bracelet, wore no makeup at all, and closed her eyes to strike a pose. The revealing ensemble also allowed Katya to show off the words sexily tattooed on her waist.

The model did not specify the location of the picture, however, in the caption, she wrote that she is looking for new music suggestions. As a result, fans rushed to pour in their suggestions for the model which helped the picture gain a lot of traction within a very short time.

Within an hour of posting, the sultry snap has racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 1,400 comments which shows that Katya is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Apart from her legions of admirers, the snap was also liked by many of Katya’s fellow models, celebrities and social media influencers. These included Yaslen Clemente, Brazilian bombshell Theodora Moutinho, Ana Lorde, and Krissy Taylor, among many others.

Apart from pouring in music suggestions per the model’s request, fans also showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are the baddest girl on Instagram,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow!! So sexy, why do you do this to us?” another one questioned.

“After looking at this picture, my mind has stopped working. You are the hottest woman I have ever seen,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan called Katya the most perfect human being.

“Don’t think there is a more perfect human being in the world.”

One of her fans also wrote that Katya is a goddess and dedicated the song “I worship you” to her. Another one opined that the stunner has the sexiest body in the world.

Other fans used words and phrases like “breathtakingly beautiful,” “so pretty without makeup,” and “simply amazing,” to praise the model.

The remaining followers used kiss, fire, peach, and heart emoji to express their admiration for the hottie.