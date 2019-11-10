NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls Could Swap Otto Porter Jr For D’Angelo Russell, Per ‘Complex’

Since 2019 NBA offseason, rumors continue to swirl that the Golden State Warriors will be moving All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Russell may be able to fill the hole left by Kevin Durant on the offensive end of the floor, but with the presence of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their backcourt, he’s clearly an odd fit on their roster. According to Zach Frydenlund of Complex, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in trading Russell is the Chicago Bulls.

In the proposed trade deal by Complex, the Bulls would be sending a trade package including Otto Porter Jr. and a 2023 first-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for Russell. Though the deal works financially, both NBA teams would be needing to wait until mid-December to make the deal since Russell just signed a contract in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, if the deal becomes a reality, Frydenlund believes that it would help the Warriors and the Bulls in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Before you freak out about the ‘value’ exchange on this one, remember that that the Warriors already have the top tier talent in Steph, Klay, and Draymond. They need to add better fitting pieces and Otto Porter would be a perfect fit as a 3 and D guy for them. The Warriors would also get a pick in this deal, which they need after giving up two first rounders in the KD and Iggy trades. On the Bulls side, they get a proven all-star guard to add to their offense.”

The deal is undeniably a no-brainer for the Bulls. In exchange for Porter Jr. and a future draft pick, the Bulls would be acquiring an All-Star caliber point guard who is a very reliable scoring option and capable of taking the role as the next face of the franchise. In six games he played this season, Russell is posting incredible numbers, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. At 23, Russell perfectly fits the timeline of the Bulls’ young core of Wendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Zach Lavine.

Meanwhile, the proposed trade deal would definitely raise the eyebrows of most Warriors fans, especially those who believe that Russell has a higher value than Porter Jr. However, compared to Russell, there’s no doubt that a three-and-D wingman like Porter Jr. is a much better fit alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green. Also, to sweeten the deal, the Warriors would be receiving a future draft pick in which they could use to add another young and promising talent or as a trade chip to further improve their roster.