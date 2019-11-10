Amanda Cerny Flaunts Sculpted Abs And Cleavage In ‘Fun’ Ensemble: ‘Channeling Britney’

Amanda Cerny took to her Instagram page this weekend to tease a fun new project to her fans, and they’re going absolutely wild for it.

On Saturday, November 9, the YouTube star shared a new photo to her Instagram feed that her 26.4 million followers instantly heaped praise on. In the shot, the 28-year-old stood outside in front of a large wall of dark windows, which offered a glimpse at the scene in front of her through its reflection. She posed with her legs spread apart and her hip popped to the side as she ran one hand through her hair and held a lollipop in the other while staring at the camera with a deep, sultry gaze.

Never one to be minimal with her outfits, Amanda rocked a somewhat odd ensemble that was certainly hard to ignore, and her own label as “fun” was just one way to describe the look.

The snap saw the babe sporting what appeared to be a vibrant, tie-dye jumpsuit, though she had put her own spin on the one-piece to show off a little bit of skin. Amanda pulled the top half of the number down to her hips, wearing the piece instead as a pair of joggers that hugged her curvy booty and toned legs in all the right ways.

On her top half, the babe sported a tiny blue sports bra with a low scoop neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage, while also exposing her chiseled abs and trim waist.

To complete the look, the babe wore purple ankle socks and a pair of bright blue slide sandals with emoji across the straps. She had her brunette locks tied in a messy updo, and went for a simple makeup look that allowed her striking natural beauty to shine.

In the caption of her post, Amanda explained that her ensemble was for some sort of rehearsal in which she was “channeling Britney,” though there was no other context in her post to explain exactly what that meant. Luckily, fans didn’t have to look far to get more insight into what she was referring to.

On her Instagram stories, the social media sensation revealed she was working on a parody video of Britney Spears‘ iconic “…Baby One More Time” music video, which she would be shooting on Sunday.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Amanda’s eye-popping Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the post has earned over 390,000 likes in just four hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking good Amanda,” one person wrote, while another said she has “next level beauty.”

“Those abs are goals,” commented a third.

Amanda’s Britney Spears music video parody is not the first project she’s teased on social media. Earlier this week, the stunner shared a behind-the-scenes look at a 2020 calendar she’s working on. The snap saw her sporting nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie while standing on top of a tractor — a scene that had her fans in an absolute frenzy.