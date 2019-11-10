Ashley Graham Twerked In A Curve-Hugging Red Sweater Dress At Her Fun, Unconventional Baby Shower

Ashley Graham appears to have had the time of her life at her recent baby shower.

E! Online reports that the world-famous curvy fashion model tore it up on the dancefloor, twerking in a curve-hugging red sweater dress that showed off her growing baby bump. The knee-length garment was long-sleeved with black trim around the neckline and if from designer Victor Glemaud fall/winter 2019 collection.

In screenshots of Instagram stories from the event, you can see Ashley captured mid-twerk as she dances with her stylist, Cary Tauben who’s dressed in a colorful patterned jumpsuit and hat. In one photo, she shows that pregnancy hasn’t affected her flexibility as she’s bent over as she shakes her booty, clearly enjoying the party.

The event was held at The Foundry in New York City and based on some of the photos from the event posted to Instagram, space was decorated with balloons emblazoned with “It’s A Mom” According to E!, Ashley’s guest were provided with a wealth of candy, cupcakes and other festive food items to choose from for all the family member and friends who gathered to wish Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, well.

“This is bigger than our wedding,” Ashley said to the crowd at one point in a video posted by Mama Glow founder, Latham Thomas. “This is bigger… this is like Christmas”

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl went on to express her profound gratitude for the people who had gathered to celebrate the upcoming birth.

“Thank you for your prayers, your support. We can’t raise this baby without all of you,” she gushed, her words triggering a chorus of “awws” from her audience. ” You’re our community, you’re our loved ones and… thank you so much for being here!”

Ashley’s baby shower had more than a few unconventional elements. Instead of the traditional activities that have become standard at these events, guests were able to get manicures, piercings and tattoos.

Ashley announced her pregnancy via her Instagram page in August. In the video post, she and Justin pretended to be focused on adjusting the camera for their selfie video before zooming out to reveal her baby bump. In the clip, both Ashley and her bump looked stunning in a form-fitting turquoise green dress. The video currently has over 1.5 million likes, more than 7 million views, and 55,000-plus comments.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Ashley revealed that her baby is due in January 2020.