‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, November 8: Thomas Falls Into Hydrofluoric Acid Vat

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who hesitated before signing the document which would give Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) equal custodial rights. Hope then launched into a speech that he would be giving Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) what he always wanted, a mother. Thomas then signed the adoption papers, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope wanted Douglas to celebrate the moment with them and demanded to know where he is. But Thomas felt that they could first celebrate together because there was no rush to get the boy. He explained to her that he was sharing his son with her because he loved her and that he wanted them to be a family from that point forward.

However, Hope grew more agitated and insisted on knowing where Douglas was. Thomas lost his temper and accused Hope of using him to get what she wanted. When Hope grew concerned about Douglas’ welfare, he mentioned that he would take her to a storage unit afterward. Hope then jumped to the conclusion that Thomas locked Douglas up and became upset.

The more that Thomas tried to assure Hope that Douglas was fine, the angrier she became. She then raced from the room to the rooftop. Thomas followed her to a balcony, while below a vat of hydrofluoric acid gleamed. Figuring that he had her cornered, Thomas rehashed his regrets over his involvement in keeping Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret. He tried to move in for a kiss, but Hope pushed him away. Thomas went over the railing and into the vat of acid. He disappeared into the lethal fluid before resurfacing.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) stopped by his wife’s house to ask her some questions. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) greeted him with a kiss and they confirmed that they missed each other. Ridge wanted to know if Hope was trying to manipulate Thomas into signing the adoption papers. Brooke then defended her daughter’s actions. She also told Ridge that his son had called her names and vowed to get her out of his father’s life. Ridge did not believe Brooke.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) arrived at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house after calling her. Steffy was delighted to see Beth again, and soon the little girls were playing. Liam told Steffy that Hope was spending some time with Douglas and Thomas. Steffy told Liam that her brother had had a difficult childhood because of their broken family. She felt that history was repeating itself. Just like Ridge, Thomas had fallen for one of the Logan women.