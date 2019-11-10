Texan Bombshell Carrie Minter Goes Nude In New Instagram Snap

American Instagram model Carrie Minter, who is well-known for her sultry snaps on the photo-sharing website, recently took to her page and dropped a hot, nude photograph.

In the picture, the 36-year-old model could be seen wearing nothing at all. However, knowing that full-on nudity is prohibited on Instagram, the model censored her assets with the help of her arms and legs, leaving the rest to the imagination of the viewers. She, however, showed off a glimpse of cleavage to titillate her fans.

Carrie opted for a full face of makeup, which included a glossy mauve shade of lipstick. She painted her cheeks with a light pink blusher to accentuate the apples of her cheeks and opted for a smokey-eye makeup to ramp up the glam.

The model wore her blond tresses into romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and breasts. To finish off her look, Carrie applied an illuminating foundation all over her legs to give off a very sexy effect.

To pose for the picture, the model sat on the floor in a crossed-legged position to censor her body with her knees. She folded her arms over her chest and looked straight into the camera. The stunner also left her lips slightly parted to exude seductive vibes.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles County, California, whereas in the caption, Carrie asked her fans and followers about their zodiac signs and also asked if they can make a guess about hers.

Within 10 hours of going live, the hot picture has amassed more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by many of Carrie’s fellow models and influencers. These included Khloe Terae, Antje Utgaard, Shantal Monique, Pandora Blue and Shani Hollywood, among others.

“I’m a Virgo. Looking at this pic, I’m going to guess that you’re a Leo,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg BABE! [You are] flawless!!” another one chimed in.

“Don’t know about your sign, but I sure do know about your message, your passion, your love, your humility, and about your drive…and to me that’s a sign of an amazing woman,” a third fan wrote.

The remaining fans either used words and phrases like “literal goddess,” “sexy lioness,” and “you are on fire,” to praise the hottie, or posted heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration.