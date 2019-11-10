‘One Piece’ Episode 909 Features Straw Hat Pirates’ Reunion, Kinemon’s Huge Secret

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Mysterious Grave Markers! A Reunion at the Ruins of Oden Castle!,” featured Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy reuniting with his crew and some of his strong allies at the ruins of Lord Kozuki Oden’s castle. It also revealed one of the biggest secrets of Kinemon, Kozuki Momonosuke, and other samurais who vowed to avenge Lord Oden from Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

One Piece Episode 909 started with Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Kiku, and Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law heading to the ruins of Oden’s castle. Upon their arrival, Law immediately pointed to the markers with the name of Oden, Kinemon, Momonosuke, Kanjuro, and Raizo. Luffy couldn’t believe what he saw and demanded the truth from Law. Law told him that the grave markers belong to their allies, who are currently being referred to as the “ghosts” of the Land of Wano.

Law said that Kinemon and the others were only showing up at night, making Luffy believe that they have really turned into real ghosts. When the night fell into the Land of Wano, Luffy recognized a familiar face approaching him. It was Kinemon. Luffy was happy to know that he’s alive, and it turned out the main reason why he only comes out at night is that he spends the entire day in the toilet.

One Piece Episode 909 revealed that Kiku, the waitress at Tsuru’s teahouse, is also a member of the infamous Nine Red Scabbards. Kiku returned to the ruins of Oden’s castle after seeing Kinemon. She rushed towards him and gave him a hug. A few seconds after Kinemon showed up, Momonosuke also appeared. He shook hands with Luffy and told him that he’s working on his swordsmanship.

The latest episode of One Piece also featured the arrival of some members of the Straw Hat Pirates at the ruins of Oden’s castle. These include Vinsmoke Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nami, and Brook. Kinemon introduced them to Kiku, saying that they are the strong allies who would help them free the Land of Wano from Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. During their meeting, Kinemon also revealed another secret to Law and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Kinemon said that he, Kanjuro, Raizo, Momonosuke, and Kiku came from the past. After Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi conspired to overthrow and kill Lord Oden, the Nine Red Scabbards time-traveled to find strong allies that would help them accomplish their mission. One Piece anime is yet to reveal how Momonosuke and the Nine Red Scabbards travel through time, but according to the manga, it was made possible by Momonosuke’s mother’s devil fruit power.