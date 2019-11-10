‘The Challenge’ Star Jordan Wiseley Dishes On Engagement Details Including Which Co-Star Knew

The November 6 episode of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 saw the engagement between Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal. The happy moment was a shock to almost every cast member there, and even though fans knew it was coming eventually, it still had viewers grabbing for the tissues. Jordan recently dished on some of the behind-the-scenes details of the engagement after he caught up with his buddy and fellow Challenge champion Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager on the Challenge Mania podcast, according to People.

In a special War Room episode of the podcast, Jordan revealed that one of his co-stars knew he was going to propose to Tori at some point on the show.

“We get to the house and it’s a house where you have to kind of live out of your suitcase,” Jordan remembered.

“Johnny [Bananas] and I are rooming together and we’re putting our suitcases together. Nany comes in and she’s bored and she’s like, ‘I’ll fold your clothes for you.’ We’re like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So we go out to the pool and Nany [Gonzalez] folds our clothes. A couple hours later, I’m walking into the house and Nany’s like, ‘Jordan, I found something.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ And she goes, ‘Are you planning on doing something?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh my god, she was in my suitcase. OH MY GOD, SHE FOUND THE RING!'”

Jordan then said that Nany hid the ring in the liner of his suitcase and promised to keep his secret safe. The two-time Challenge champion was impressed with Nany’s ability to keep such a big secret and gave her the nickname “Fort Nany.” The clothing designer also remembered giving the ring to a PA after he got off the bus at the Proving Ground. Jordan figured he would be going into elimination against Theo Campbell and brought the ring in case the moment felt right.

After he won, the PA asked Jordan if he wanted the ring and he decided to go for it. Production made sure to catch everything that happened from there on out and the engagement was recorded from beginning to end.

Theo also admitted in a separate interview that he saw the ring exchange between Jordan and the PA and knew what was going to happen, and was happy to go out the way that he did. The two-time Challenger also joked on Twitter that he let Jordan win since he knew the plan all along which gave his fans a big laugh.

Little do people know I knew Jordan had the ring and was ready to propose if he went in and won. So I couldn’t take that away from them could I ????☺️. Well done to him tho using a hammer was his strength and definitely one of my weakness’s. @ChallengeMTV — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) November 7, 2019

The ring Jordan proposed with was the engagement ring Tori’s father had given her mother, and the 29-year-old commented on the podcast that he told both her parents his plan and received their blessing.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m ET on MTV.