Alexis Ren Bares Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Update

Alexis Ren posted a new series of Instagram photos on her page today, one which showed her flaunting her bare derriere in a black bikini. The photo was the fourth one of the set, and showed the model posing with her back facing the camera. She kept things dynamic by throwing her hands up in the air, while holding onto a pair of goggles. And thanks to her pose, her bare derriere was on full display. The bikini bottoms that she wore were tiny, and seemed to hug her curves tightly. It also featured a low waist band. Behind the model, you could see the blue ocean and land.

The bombshell was also spotted wearing her hair down, which she brushed behind her back. She tilted her head to the right, while curving her body in such a way to accentuate her tiny waist.

Earlier in the set, Alexis showed off her look from the front. This photo was of the model standing while facing the camera directly. She placed her hands on the sides of her head, and was seen closing her eyes while smiling widely. The model also rocked the diving goggles on her forehead. The bikini top featured a small dip in the front center, and appeared to be structured. The bottoms looked just as small from the front as from the back, and rested inches below her belly button.

Fans have been raving about Alexis in the comments section. This included her rumored boyfriend, Noah Centineo.

“GOOOO BABY GOOOOO,” he raved.

Although the pair have yet to come out as an official couple, this seems to cement the rumors of their relationship as being true.

Others continued to compliment the model.

“D*mn it! I was hoping you’d be there for #siswimsuit2020!” exclaimed an admirer.

Loading...

Others seemed to respond to the captions.

“This is so important,” noted a fan.

“So rad I was just doing ur workout routine I knew u were such a unique soul and were gonna do great things,” added a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another series of bikini pics just the other day. This time, she was spotted in a light pink bikini. She was photographed from the front, as she raised her hands and played with her hair. She gave sultry looks in the first photo, while a final shot showed her giving her signature smile. The geotag revealed that she was in Tahiti in the French Polynesia.