Captain Marvel’s Fight Scene With Thanos Was A Last Minute Addition In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame has been out of theaters for months, but new tidbits about the film continue to emerge as the show’s directors, actors, and screenwriters reveal interesting secrets about the beloved movie. One of the newest shocks about the fourth Avengers flick has to do with the final battle scenes, specifically a fight between Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). The duo, along with Iron Man, is all fighting over the Infinity Gauntlet and the two heroes are trying their hardest to prevent the Mad Titan from snapping his fingers a second time.

It turns out Captain Marvel wasn’t even supposed to be in this scene and the fight between the duo was added at the last minute. Endgame editor Jeff Ford dished on the secret in a recent interview via CinemaBlend.

“When Captain Marvel arrives, that was in the script from day one, the way she comes through the ship. We knew she was going to do that, but what we did alter and add and expand later, mostly because of how much we loved what Brie was doing with the character, was her fight with Thanos before he power punches her back.”

Captain Marvel arrives well after the battle at the Avengers facility begins and saves the day after she single-handedly destroys Thanos’ mega-ship. This stopped the massive fire-power assault on the heroes saving the lives of everyone on the ground. It looks like this is where her moment began and ended, and she wasn’t supposed to stop Thanos from snapping his fingers as she does while wrestling him for the Gauntlet later on.

Loading...

After fans fell for Captain Marvel in her self-titled movie just months before Avengers: Endgame premiered, it was obvious the character needed more time in the team-up flick. One of the film’s most memorable moments comes when Thanos attempts to headbutt her, but the heroine doesn’t flinch at the move, which got a laugh-out-loud response in almost every theater.

Captain Marvel was always supposed to be a part of the all-female scene where the women Avengers backed her up as she attempted to deliver the Gauntlet into Scott Lang’s van time machine. That plan ultimately falls apart when Thanos destroys the machine just in time to thwart their attempts.

It was also recently revealed that Captain America’s famous “that is America’s a**” line was also added last minute in re-shoots and was the last line Chris Evans recorded as Steve Rogers.