American Bombshell Shantal Monique Sizzles In A Minuscule Bikini, Flashes Her Beautiful Smile On Instagram

American bombshell Shantal Monique wowed her Instagram fans with another bikini picture, one that she posted on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

In the snap, the 30-year-old model was featured rocking a tiny, grayish-blue bikini that struggled to contain her enviable assets.

As a result, Shantal flashed an ample amount of cleavage, displayed her beautiful décolletage and showed off a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

That’s not all, but the model also flaunted her well-toned stomach, sexy legs and her famous thigh gap through the risqué ensemble.

Staying true to her signature style, Shantal opted for minimal makeup, including some subtle, nude shades. She wore her blond tresses down and ditched accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

To strike a pose for the snap, the hottie leaned against a concrete wall, ran a finger through her hair, slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera. She also flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of a large wooden door. In the caption, she sent a good morning message to her fans and wished them an enjoyable day where ever they are located in the world.

Finally, she tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, in the snap to give photo credits.

The hot picture became an instant hit among the model’s fans, as within 10 hours of going live, it has garnered more than 23,000 likes and close to 900 comments where fans and followers not only drooled over the model’s sexy figure but also praised her for her beautiful facial features.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Shantal’s fellow models, celebrities and Instagram influencers. These included American model Tawny Jordan, Krystle Lina, Khloe Terae and Lynnie Marie, among many others.

“Perfect weather and even more perfect girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“Beautiful, young lady. You have a stunning smile. Have a great day,” a third fan wrote.

A fourth fan opined that Shantal is the most beautiful woman on Instagram, while another follower wrote that his country is very hot, just like the model herself.

Meanwhile, another ardent admirer of the stunner thanked Shantal for being herself.

“You always know how to put a smile on my face. Thank you for just being you.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “amazing figure,” “pure perfection,” and “breathtakingly beautiful,” to praise the Seattle native.