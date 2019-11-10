Georgia Fowler Flaunts Bikini Bod In BTS Look At New Magazine Spread

Georgia Fowler has been sharing her newest work with Harper’s Bazaar Australia, which included an Instagram update where she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot. In the updates, the model was seen sporting two different bikinis, as she flaunted her toned bod. These photos were mingled in with other shots of the natural beauty of the Great Barrier Reef.

The first photo of the set was one of the bikini pics. Georgia was spotted in a small, black bikini top. Her hair seemed wet, as she slicked it back with her left hand. There was sand in her hair too. She glanced at the camera with a sultry look, as she squinted slightly. Her nose seemed a little pink. The model seemed to be wearing very minimal makeup, and accessorized simply with a small, pendant necklace. She was seen wearing the same top in the sixth group photo.

In the next photos in the set, Georgia was seen again in another swimsuit. This time, she sported a blue bikini with a strapless top. She stood in the shallow water with her legs apart. She was also seen closing her eyes for the shot, as she made a kissy face. Behind her, you could see a crystal blue coastline, along with rock formations. Her hair seemed to be blowing in the wind behind her.

The other updates included photos of the scenery, like the ocean view and a beach sunset. There was also a short video clip that was taken of fish swimming underwater. Plus, another photo showed footprints in the sand, while a following shot was of her shorts and bikini top laying to dry on a tree branch.

Fans left plenty of nice messages for Georgia in the comments section.

“Love this so much!” exclaimed a follower, using the mermaid emoji.

“Wow! Dream shoot,” gushed a fan.

“You are getting better each time. Magic?” complimented an admirer.

“Sand is so white,the water is so blue,it’s like paradise!!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not unusual to see Georgia in bikinis, as she shares photos of herself rocking various ensembles on a regular basis. This included a recent update from mid-October when she was spotted in a gray bikini. The model took the selfie from a high vantage point, giving her followers a good look at her toned body. The top was strapless with a knot accent in the front, and she celebrated one million followers with this snap.