‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Emily Simpson A ‘Victim’, Suggests She’s A Fake Friend

Despite being thick as thieves during their first season together on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson couldn’t be further apart these days. The women’s rift began in the early stages of Season 14, and much help wasn’t given from fellow cast members Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd. The duo seemed to argue mostly about how one another wasn’t acting like a proper friend towards the other, and it looks like Gina is sticking to her guns even after the season and reunion have wrapped.

Gina caught up with People TV’s Reality Check, via Yahoo, this week and dished on her current situation with Emily. From the words spoken, it doesn’t look like the two women are going to come together any time soon.

“I’ve had a rough friendship with Emily,” Gina started off.

“I just feel like Emily defines friendship differently and I think she’s really good at coming and telling me when I’m ‘being a bad friend’ or letting her down. She cries about it and makes herself a victim. But I’m just more like, ‘Are we friends or aren’t we?'”

Gina continued to say that Emily regularly cancels plans on her, which she feels is detrimental to their friendship.

“When you say you’re going to take me to that wedding and we’re supposed to go together, why are you bailing the day before? When you cry and tell me I’m a bad friend and I say, ‘Okay, let’s do regular Wednesdays.’ And then three Wednesdays in a row, you bail on me… How am I a bad friend?” Gina later questioned.

Loading...

Gina also spoke about Emily’s husband, Shane Simpson. Shane isn’t popular with the RHOC viewers or the other women in the cast including Gina. The mother-of-three said on Reality Check that she continues to try with Shane, but their relationship just doesn’t seem to work with one another. Shane has poked fun at Gina and her DUI court case to Emily on the series, and Gina has admitted that she gets upset when her friend doesn’t stick up for her.

The drama between Gina and Emily is expected to play out on the RHOC Season 14 reunion which finished taping today. Emily and Gina might have been sitting on the couches for the Season 13 reunion, but the women didn’t participate much since they weren’t involved in the drama. That definitely is not the case this time around and it will be interesting to see if the women fix any of their issues when the reunion airs later this year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.