‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Shows Off Her Namesake In Thong For Racy Instagram Snap

Bakhar Nabieva is showing her fans how she got her nickname, “Miss Iron Bum.”

The fitness model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a racy snap with her followers, showing herself relaxing on a bed with a large sweatshirt on top and nothing at all on bottom, showing off her rock-hard backside in a thong. The Instagram picture was a big hit with her fans, drawing more than 85,000 likes and scores of comments complimenting her physique.

“You’re Beautiful,” one person commented.

“Gorgeous thing you,” another fan wrote, ending the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

The model, who is originally from Azerbaijan, but lived in Ukraine as her modeling career took off, has gained a huge following thanks to her racy posts and eye-popping muscles. Like the post this weekend, she frequently shows off her well-toned backside, the one that earned her the moniker “Miss Iron Bum.”

Just two days before the bedroom snap showing her backside in a thong, Bakhar gave fans a much more up-close glimpse with a shot of her glistening rear end. That post got some viral attention as well, racking up more than 185,000 likes and just as many supportive comments.

The “Iron Bum” doesn’t come easy. The model shows off the intensive workouts that it takes for her to stay in such fantastic shape. Bakhar has posted videos showing herself doing squats and pumping iron, and then frequently follows it up with locker room selfies showing off plenty of skin.

It appears that, for now at least, the workouts are just to look great in Instagram photos. In a recent interview, Bakhar shared that she had considering making the move to competitive bodybuilding, but decided that the diet it would require is too restrictive and too hard on her body.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”

Bakhar’s fans seem very appreciative that she focuses her efforts on modeling on Instagram. As her recent picture — and especially the comment section — showed, her following seems to prefer Bakhar’s rock-hard muscles over the soft curves of most models on the social media site.