Redheaded Bombshell Alexina Graham Poses Nude In A Chair On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alexina Graham, kept things sizzling on her Instagram page with a nude photo. This update, which she posted earlier today, was a moody black-and-white shot. The model wasn’t photographed directly for the photo. In fact, it was a shot of her reflection in a mirror. The mirror appeared to be mounted onto the wall or door frame.

The model was seen posing in a luxurious, dark chair with curved edges. She was seen leaning back slightly on the left side of the chair. Alexina bent her knees, and raised her right hand by her shoulder. Meanwhile, she placed her left hand by her legs. This helped to censor the photo, although her chest could be seen in the shot. But all in all, the photo was done tastefully, so that the shadow helped to censor her body too.

The stunner also wore her hair down in a heavy right part. Alexina is notably the first red-headed Victoria’s Secret Angel, but you wouldn’t know it from the photo since it’s monochrome.

Alexina gave an interesting expression, it wasn’t exactly sultry or flirty. But she looked directly at the camera through the mirror, and her lips were slightly parted. If she wore any accessories, it was impossible to see them. Beside her, you could see a window with light streaming in. And behind her, you could see a desk with a lamp on it. Plus, there was another mounted wall lamp to her left.

There was no geotag on the photo, but it appears to be a product of a professional photoshoot. Whether it was for Victoria’s Secret or not, is hard to know for sure. The captions made it seem like the model was just enjoying a lazy day, however.

Fans left tons of nice compliments in the comments section.

“One of your best ever!” exclaimed a follower.

Loading...

“Totally Queen vibes,” declared an admirer.

“I’m jealous of your photographer,” joked a fan.

“Stunning and i do love a lazy saturday morning x,” said a fourth Instagram user, referring to the captions.

It’s not unusual for Alexina to share black-and-white photos. In fact, she recently posted another sultry monochromatic snap earlier this month. In the photo, the bombshell was spotted only wearing a towel, and posed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with city views. And although she wore a towel, there was plenty still on display, which included her cleavage and sideboob. Plus, her booty was visible, as she seemingly tested the NSFW boundaries on the platform.