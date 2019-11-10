Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Goes Topless In Penguin Shorts

Curvy bombshell, Ashley Alexiss, shared an exciting piece of news with her Instagram fans today: her calendar is available for pre-orders. She made this announcement with a topless photo, where she gave a flirty look while wearing penguin shorts. The shot showed the model posing in front of a blinding white backdrop. She censored her chest by grabbing onto her left arm with her right hand, as she gave a flirty look. Ashley stuck her tongue out to the side, as she looked to her left. Her hair was pulled in front of her right shoulder, as her luxurious curls were on display. The model wore a pair of large, black-rimmed glasses. She also sported dark eye mascara in the shot, along with light pink lipstick.

Ashley appeared to be sitting down with her right knee propped up for the shot. She rocked a pair of light gray shorts with penguins on them. The penguins were in black-and-white, and were drawn with black hearts on their chest. The shorts featured he brightest pop of color in the photo, thanks to the red drawstring.

In the captions, Alexis announced that her 2020 calendar is available for pre-orders. Fans also left their compliments for the blond sensation in the comments section.

“Another stunning picture,” gushed a follower.

“Breath taking beautiful and love the hair,” expressed an admirer.

“You are a beauty of nature,” wrote a fan, likely referring to her captions.

“I love my little calendar girl!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The calendar costs $50, and fans can pre-order it on Ashley’s website. The calendar comes with personalization, an autograph, and even a happy birthday wish from the model. People will have to wait a little longer to receive them, however, as orders aren’t expected to ship until the first week of December.

It’s not too clear whether the newest Instagram update is a photo from a specific month in the 2020 calendar. But her mention of a theme, which she said was “Naturalé,” will be interesting to see. For now, her recent updates all seem to incorporate penguins.

After all, her second-newest post showed her standing in a bikini while hanging out with penguins. This update, which seemed to be from a photoshoot at a zoo, showed Alexis standing with her back to the camera. She wore a pair of white bikini bottoms, and a black top. Her sandy derriere could be seen, although her face was completely obscured in the shot.