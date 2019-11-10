Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Tugs At Snakeskin Print Two-Piece Swimsuit In New Beachside Instagram Video

Devin Brugman gave her fans a treat on Saturday when she uploaded a video of herself sporting a white snakeskin print bikini and matching sheer cover-up at a beach. The shared clip starts with the brunette beauty staring down as she tussles her hair a little bit before she looks into the camera. Devin pulls down the cover-up which gives her Instagram followers a much better view of the wide-strapped bikini top. She then tugs at her string bikini bottoms and with another playful toss of her hair turns around to sashays towards the water.

In the caption, Devin revealed that the suit is from her swimwear line, Monday Swimwear. Whilst she didn’t share the name of the design, a quick look at the website shows that she’s wearing the brand’s “Aruba” bikini top which retails for $98. She’s also wearing their Capri bottoms which sell for $79.

The video has been watched close to 40,000 times since it was posted and there are 130-plus comments under the post.

In those comments, her fans raved over the stunning clip.

“You are goals,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful Devin,” another added before including a heart-eye emoji to the comment. “Have a nice day.”

“That flick of the hair, such a baddie,” a third fan commented.

But one admirer was a bit more expressive in their comment than everyone else.

“In Italy, we simply say “ciaone” when the content is effective and simple at the same time,” they wrote. “Love this content, Devin. Seaside locations are my favorite. Such an addiction and obviously you look gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time that Devin has worn Monday Swimwear’s “Aruba” style on her Instagram page. In a previous post from October, she rocked the “Aruba” one-piece swimsuit in blue that features the same top as the bikini she’s wearing in her most recent post. The photo series currently has just over 22,000 likes and exactly 200 comments.

Devin and her friend, Australian model Natasha Oakley, started Monday Swimwear in September 2017. The two had previously co-ran a blog and an Instagram page called A Bikini A Day dedicated to their love of swimsuits and spending time in sunny locales. The popularity of their bikini posts sparked the idea for Monday Swimwear. In an interview with Glamor Magazine, they chatted about the ethos of their brand.

“We design our suits for every woman, really,” they said. “We believe strongly in having self-confidence and a positive mentality. Our designs reflect what we know about the female physique and the female mindset.”