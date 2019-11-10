‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Strapless Dress

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days showed off her toned, hourglass figure earlier today in a new Instagram update. The reality TV star was spotted sitting down, as she flaunted her curves in a skintight dress. The piece was strapless and featured a close fit that hugged her chest and tiny waist. It also had a fabric piece that fell down the center. The dress was white with blue prints throughout, which almost looked like tie-dye.

Although the update didn’t have a geotag, it was apparent that she was enjoying a meal at a restaurant. She sat upright in a black chair, as she placed her elbow on the back. She gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted and looked straight at the camera. She also wore her hair down in a middle part. Sky opted for a blond wig, which featured long, straight hair that seemed to fall down to her elbows. Her makeup included dark mascara and lashes, along with a pop of silver eyeshadow. She accessorized with a charm necklace and also held a small purse in her left hand. The bag was white with a black, abstract design.

Fans had plenty of compliments for the tattoo artist in the comments section.

“What’s a Vibe: Your Skin Or that Small Waist #BOTH,” gushed a follower.

“Ain’t No Clouds In Dat Skyy,” expressed a fan, making a pun.

“@600breezy you lucky,” said an admirer, referring to her relationship with the rapper.

“She deleted all they pictures,” responded a fourth Instagram user, referring to 600 Breezy.

And it’s true that Sky’s feed is looking a little differently than it used to. There used to be more pictures of her and 600 Breezy that appear to have been deleted. This includes a post where they were joking about getting engaged. However, it’s hard to know if it means anything. This is because it’s not like the reality TV star scrubbed the rapper from her feed completely. After all, a post from October 8 still shows them getting cozy with one another.

In addition, Sky recently showed off her flirty side yet again, except this time, she rocked a low-cut shirt. The top featured an off-the-shoulder cut, with the front neckline falling low on her cleavage. It was tan and featured a front-tie accent. She accessorized with two, gold necklaces and thin hoop earrings. Plus, her hair was slicked back in a stylish bun, while her lips popped thanks to her deep red lipstick. The update was a selfie video.