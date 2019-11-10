NBA Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley ‘Surprised’ Carmelo Anthony Is Not Playing In 2019-20 Season

It has been more than one year since Carmelo Anthony played his last game in the NBA and as of now, he remains available on the free agency market. Though he is no longer in his prime, Anthony still has plenty of gas left in his tank which made most people wonder what is preventing NBA teams from giving him a contract. In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy, NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley admitted that even him was “surprised” that the 10-time NBA All-Star is not playing in the 2019-20 NBA season.

“I wish I can give you a legitimate answer to that,” Barkley told Robinson. “I have no idea why Carmelo is not in the NBA. I’m not gonna make up anything, but I’m surprised he’s not in the league. I thought someone would have picked him up by now, but I can’t give you a legitimate answer, to be honest with you.”

Some people think that his failed stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets are one of the major reasons why Anthony is still unsigned. The Thunder and the Rockets added Anthony on their roster with the hope that he could boost their chance of winning an NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the acquisition of Anthony did more harm than good for the Thunder and the Rockets as he struggled to make himself fit alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George in Oklahoma City and Chris Paul and James Harden.

However, since the 2019 NBA offseason, Anthony is claiming that he’s already a changed man. Compared to the past years, Anthony said that he’s now willing to come off the bench and accept a reduced role on the offensive end of the floor. Anthony may no longer be a starting-caliber player, but he would still be a great addition to NBA teams who need a boost in terms of bench scoring.

Loading...

As Robinson noted, some of the NBA teams who could utilize Anthony’s services now include the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers and the Lakers are currently considered as title-favorites in their respective conferences, but they could still use some help from a 10-time NBA All-Star. Anthony could give the Sixers a veteran leader, while in Los Angeles, the veteran small forward could address their need of a volume shooter in their second unit.

Though he hasn’t received any formal offer, Anthony remains optimistic that he can find an NBA team that will allow him to continue his NBA career. As of now, he continues to go to the gym to make sure that he’s in perfect shape when he gets the opportunity to play in the 2019-20 NBA season.