‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Looks Stunning In ‘Cool Mom’ Shirt

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska often shows off her awesome style on Instagram and on Saturday, she took to her Instagram stories to show off her stellar figure in a “cool mom” shirt. In the photos, Chelsea shared a cute new outfit available from her Lily & Lottie collaboration with Lauriebelle’s.

In the photo, Chelsea is wearing a white shirt that has the words “cool mom” written across it in black text. She dressed up the shirt with a mocha cardigan with distressed detail. While showing off the new style, Chelsea is standing on the stairs and she talks about the outfit. While talking about the cardigan, Chelsea called it “super classy with like a little bit of edge.” The long sleeve cardigan was long and looked very comfortable as Chelsea showed it off to her followers.

She paired the stylish shirt and cute cardigan with a pair of light distressed jeans with fringe detail on the bottom. The jeans were ankle length and just short enough to show off her snakeskin-style high heels. Her high heels matched her phone case which also appeared to have a snakeskin pattern. Chelsea completed the look by wearing a black hat over her red hair down.

Chelsea showed off the same cardigan and “cool mom” shirt with a pair of leggings, showing the outfit in a more dressed-down look. In the photo of the dressed-down style, Chelsea swapped her black hat for a black beanie over her red hair. She held her phone with her hand and showed off her manicured blush pink nails.

Whether she is wearing leggings or jeans, there is no doubt that Chelsea Houska looks awesome, especially after having three kids. Fans have often wondered what Chelsea’s secret to weight loss is. The mom-of-three recently opened up about her weight loss and shared her secrets with her followers. She admitted that she uses the Profile system to keep slim and revealed that they even have ice cream. According to OK! Magazine, Chelsea explained her plan.

“I’m happiest when I’m healthiest, that’s why I’m SO excited to continue my Profile journey. There have been so many new products at @Profile_Sanford it’s hard to keep up! Umm Profile Ice Cream? Where have you been all my life?! Let’s do this together!! Use the link in my bio to sign up and receive $150 off your membership using promo code CHELSEA! #ProfileProud,” she explained.