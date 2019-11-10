‘This Is Us’ Spoilers For Season 4, Episode 8: Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

This Is Us continues to grab plenty of attention on Tuesday nights. As the next episode for the NBC show prepares to air in the coming week, a series of storylines feature concern among the major players in an episode called “Sorry.” All kinds of the show’s concepts are filed under the umbrella of this title, with some spoilers divulging certain answers, while other spoilers create even more questions.

The This Is Us trailer for Episode 8 begins as Uncle Nick (Griffin Dunn) takes Kevin (Justin Hartley) to task for sleeping with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison). While Kevin paces outside their two trailers, Nick rhetorically asks his nephew, “What’s wrong with you?”

Meanwhile, Cassidy informs Kevin that she has signed her divorce papers, officially making her a single woman with kids of her own. Kevin responds with a bewildered look.

After that, the scene switches to grown up Randall’s house as Beth makes sure to remind Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk) that the two of them need to be in visual contact with a parent at all times while they are together outside of school. As Beth looks on, Deja tells Malik that she does not get why he “can’t take no for an answer,” whereupon the teen heads upstairs to her bedroom, sans her new boyfriend.

Beth doesn’t wait long before letting Malik have it.

“I have a right to know what’s up,” she says.

Meanwhile, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is on her way to Philadelphia from Los Angeles, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) appears eager to give his mom a tour of his family’s new town. Unfortunately, when he returns home, Randall seems upset.

“What’s up?” Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) asks her husband. She apparently knows how her spouse operates. Watching as he puts on his concerned face, she is obviously worried about what happened when Randall spent time with his mother.

For her part, Rebecca doesn’t seem rattled at all. In fact, she seems to be having fun as she shows her three granddaughters pictures on her smartphone.

In the next scene, Uncle Nick waits for his punishment to be delivered from within a packed courtroom in which Kevin and Cassidy metaphorically hold their breath. They hope for a lenient sentence after Nick threw a brick through the window of the place where an AA meeting was being held, but the culprit sealed the deal — and not in a good way — when the judge asked if he “had remorse for what he did?”

“Not really,” answered the Vietnam War vet, as Kevin and Cassidy simply look sad and, no doubt, sorry, too.