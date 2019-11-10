Bikini Model Sierra Skye Flaunts Major Cleavage In Incredibly Revealing Pink Lingerie

With another new day comes another insanely sexy photo from Instagram bombshell Sierra Skye. While the blond-haired beauty is most well-known for posing in her bikini, she has also proven time and time again that she can rock just about anything else that she puts on her body a like a pro. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her 4 million-plus social media followers, Skye sends jaws dropping.

In the gorgeous new shot, the social media sensation tagged herself at the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel. The stunner appeared to be enjoying her stay, sharing a sexy photo of herself with fans. The model could be seen sitting in a bed with a blue headboard and white linens. She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high bun but left a few pieces falling around her face. Skye looked to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup in the photo which included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, and highlighter.

The social media star accessorized the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and had her body on full display in another NSFW outfit. While clad in a light pink lingerie one-piece that was sheer and adorned with a flower pattern in some parts, Skye showed off her toned and tanned legs as well as plenty of cleavage. The high slit at the bottom of the ensemble also left little to the imagination.

In the caption of the image, the model mentioned to fans that she is enjoying her birthday getaway. In just a short time of the post going live on her page, it’s earned Sierra a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 76,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let Sierra know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few others dropped a line to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy bday,wish you all the best,” one Instagram user commented on the shot.

“Happy birthday beautiful sexy Sierra, you are something special,” another fan raved, adding a heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji at the end.

“You are by far the sexiest woman on Instagram,” a third user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra celebrated her birthday with another sultry shot, this time showing off her picture perfect figure while posing totally nude in her “birthday suit.” That shot racked up over 200,000-plus likes in addition to well over 2,000 comments.