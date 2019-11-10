‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Is Now Making Homemade Baby Food For Daughter Vaeda

Catelynn Lowell keeps her fans updated on social media and recently she shared that she was going to start making her own baby food.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Friday to share a report about baby food potentially containing toxic heavy metals. With the Instagram post, Catelynn wrote that she was “disgusted” and planned on making her own baby food for her 8-month-old daughter Vaeda.

“THIS!! Is so disturbing and sickening!!!! I will start making Vaeda homemade organic food! This news is just disgusting,” she wrote. Her post had over 7,000 likes and some of her followers chimed in on the post encouraging Cate’s newest endeavor. One follower admitted that they made their own baby food as well and let the Teen Mom OG star that it is actually easier than some may think.

Catelynn was serious about her post, too, because she took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she had made her first batch of homemade baby food for her daughter. The MTV reality show star shared a photo of her blender covered in green mush. In the caption, Cate revealed that she used organic broccoli to make the homemade baby food and she was excited for her little girl to try it.

“Vaedas first homemade baby food! Let’s see if she digs this organic broccoli,” Catelynn wrote adding in a second comment, “She’s gonna have it for dinner so we shall see fingers crossed.”

Fans showed a lot of support on the photo with over 15,000 people liking it in the first five hours of it being posted. There weren’t too many comments on the post, but the ones that were posted were overwhelmingly positive. The commenters were supportive of Cate’s decision to make her own baby food and were excited to see her giving it a try.

She later updated her fans on Twitter and revealed that Vaeda enjoyed her dinner.

“Made Vaeda her first homemade organic baby food and she LOVED it!!!” Catelynn wrote. She added two hashtags with her post including “yay” and “mom win.”

Catelynn Lowell often shares photos of her kids on social media and keeps her fans updated. She recently shared a video of her daughter to Instagram that showed her little girl almost sitting up on her own. Along with her daughter, Vaeda Luma, Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra are also parents to their 4-year-old daughter Novalee.