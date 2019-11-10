NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Would Be ‘Ideal Fit’ Next To Damian Lillard And CJ McCollum, Per ‘The Ringer’

The explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is once again wreaking havoc in the 2019-20 NBA season, but with their big men going down with injuries one after another, the Portland Trail Blazers are currently in dire need of frontcourt help. In his recent article, Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer mentioned several NBA players that the Trail Blazers could target before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, including Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Uggetti labeled the Green-to-Portland trade as one of the “dream scenarios” for the Trail Blazers, believing that the Warriors All-Star power forward could be an “ideal fit” next to Lillard and McCollum. Unfortunately, as of now, it remains a big question mark whether the Warriors have any plan of parting ways with an important member of their championship core.

“Draymond Green seems like he’d be an ideal fit next to McCollum and Lillard, but he can’t be traded until four days before the deadline, and the Warriors have yet to give any indication that they would even be willing to listen to offers.”

Though there is only a minimal chance for it to happen during the 2019-20 NBA season, it would definitely be intriguing to see the Trail Blazers pairing Green with Lillard and McCollum. Green may not be on the level of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Paul George, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Blazers. Green would give the Trail Blazers an All-Star caliber sidekick to Lillard and McCollum who is also a great defender, rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer.

In five games he played in the 2019-20 NBA season, the 29-year-old power forward is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. With the years he spent playing with the superstar backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green won’t definitely have a hard time building chemistry with Lillard and McCollum in Portland.

The potential “Big Three” of Green, Lillard, and McCollum would undeniably make the Trail Blazers a team to watch out for in the 2019-20 NBA season, and it would give them a better chance of beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

Loading...

Pairing Green with Lillard and McCollum may just be a pipe dream for the Trail Blazers right now, but crazy things do happen in the NBA. If the Warriors suffer a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, expect rumors surrounding Green to heat up before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.