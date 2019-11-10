Miranda Lambert Is A Bombshell In Cozy Jacket From Her Popular Clothing Line

Miranda Lambert put on another incredibly beautiful display in the most recent image that was shared for her legion of Instagram fans. Time and time again, the blond bombshell has proven that she is a woman of many talents and fashion happens to be one of them. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her followers, the blond-haired beauty rocked a piece from her fashion line Idyllwind, which she says is a “brand for all the confident, adventurous, perfectly imperfect bada** women.”

In the stunning new social media share, the country singing superstar appeared front and center in the shot and was photographed from the waist up. Lambert looked off into the distance in the shot, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved with some pieces flowing in the wind. In addition, she also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Lambert could also be seen tugging at both sides of her cozy white jacket in the shot. Just behind the country superstar appeared a mint-green house and a wooden door and a green wreath. The model did not specifically mention where she was to her social media followers. In the caption of the photo, Miranda mentioned that the jacket is incredibly cozy and since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 32,000 likes and well over 200 comments.

Many fans took to the photo to let Miranda know that she looks absolutely stunning, while countless others chimed in to let her know that they would like to purchase some merchandise from her line. A few other fans had no words and opted to comment on the shot with their choice of emoji instead.

“Gorgeous inside and out,” one social media user wrote with two black heart emoji attached at the end.

“Just got two new pair of jeans from idyllwind!! I love them!!,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

Loading...

“I’d take a walk on the cozy side with you anytime,” another fan commented.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Lambert showed off her killer fashion sense in another social media post that was shared on her wildly popular page. In the short video that was posted for her loyal fans, Miranda shared a clip of herself singing one of her hit songs, “Bluebird.” The country singer absolutely stunned in a brown fringe vest with a lacy black top that buttoned in the middle underneath.

The bombshell paired the “country” look with a pair of tight denim jeans and a big brown, gold, and blue belt.