NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Could Trade Four Players And Draft Pick For Blake Griffin, ‘Complex’ Suggests

Despite not making any major roster upgrades this summer, the Phoenix Suns are surprisingly off to a hot start, winning five of their first eight games in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, in order to have a more realistic chance of making noise in the deep Western Conference, the Suns obviously need to surround the face of the franchise, Devin Booker, with more star power.

Several big names are expected to be available on the trade market before the February trade deadline, and according to Zach Frydenlund of Complex, one of the potential trade targets for the Suns is Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed trade deal by Complex, the Suns would be sending a trade package including Tyler Johnson, Dario Saric, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Lecque, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Griffin. Frydenlund believes that the hypothetical trade deal would be beneficial for both the Suns and the Pistons.

“Don’t look now, but the Phoenix Suns might actually be good. Like, we’re not joking, this team is a lot of fun. And while they’re cruising right now, adding another star alongside Devin Booker would go a long way to secure their status in the West going forward. Insert Blake Griffin, who would be a perfect compliment to Booker going forward. For the Pistons, they would get a combination of young players and a first round pick, while clearing some longterm money.”

Griffin would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Suns, giving them an established superstar next to Devin Booker. The potential arrival of Griffin would boost the Suns’ performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a very reliable scoring option, Griffin is also a great rebounder, defender, and floor-spacer. Once DeAndre Ayton finally returns from a 25-game suspension, he and Griffin could form one of the most formidable frontcourt duos in the league.

Meanwhile, the deal only makes sense for the Pistons if they are already planning to undergo a rebuilding process. The suggested trade would enable the Pistons to unload the three-years and $109.6 million left on Griffin’s contract while acquiring three young players and a future draft pick. Saric, Bridges, and Lecque fit the timeline of the Pistons’ young core, and they could be part of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Detroit.

As of now, the Pistons haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to move Griffin. However, if they struggle this season and find themselves out of the playoff race, expect rumors involving Griffin to heat up before the February trade deadline.