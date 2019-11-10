Sofia Vergara Stuns In Tight Jeans & Blue Blouse While Vacationing In Paris

Sofia Vergara is continuing to share glimpses of her romantic trip to Paris with her hunky hubby, Joe Manganiello. Over the past few days, the Modern Family star has been delighting her legion of fans with a number of photos from her trip to the City of Love, and in each and every shot, the actress has been bringing her fashion A-game, serving up a ton of sexy looks for her loyal Instagram followers.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her 17 million-plus fans, Vergara said that she was having another amazing day in France. The brunette bombshell struck a pose outdoors on a sidewalk where she looked dressed-to-impress in a stylish outfit.

Sofia could be seen clad in a pair of tight fitting light denim jeans that featured a little bit of distressing at the thigh and knees. She paired the look with a blue button-down blouse that hit just above the zipper of her jeans.

The mother completed the chic look with a pair of high black boots and a brown trench coat on top of the ensemble. Vergara accessorized the look with a pair of large black sunglasses. Like she has over the past few days, the actress wore her long, dark locks down and straight and also appeared to be wearing a gorgeous application that included vibrant red lipstick.

Her handsome hubby did not appear in the image but Sofia tagged him in the post, causing many to believe that he was the one who snapped the shot. In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 128,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Many of Vergara’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous, while countless others let her know that they were jealous of her trip. A few more simply commented with heart, flame, and star emoji.

“My favvvvvv queeennnnn,” one of Vergara’s fans commented on the photo with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“What a very beautiful photo of you Sofia and Happy Saturday to you!!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Gorgeous as always. Keep up your style by including the right accessories and jewelry to your outfits. To get a glamorous look!,” another chimed in.

If she continues at the rate that she has been, it’s likely that Vergara will continue to share photos from her seemingly fantastic trip on social media.