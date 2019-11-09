WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt’s Next Opponent May Have Been Changed Up Entirely

WWE may not fully know who they want next in line for 'The Fiend.'

At Crown Jewel, the WWE Universal Championship changed hands from Seth Rollins to Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt, and the new champion’s next feud could be with one of multiple superstars. Fans didn’t know what was going to happen after Crown Jewel, as both major titles were on Friday Night SmackDown, but that situation has been settled. Now, there is a wide array of names who could step up and challenge for the title and it doesn’t seem as if WWE knows yet who they want against The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins had been feuding for some time, but the WWE Superstar Draft in October ended that — and the rampant brand mixing. Wyatt has been hinting around as to who he may target next, but his actions show that he may have two names in mind.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, a segment on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown was set to begin Wyatt’s new feud. It was a segment of MizTV in which The Miz was to step into a program to chase the WWE Universal Championship.

Due to the travel issues in Saudi Arabia, Bray Wyatt couldn’t make it back to the U.S. in time, and Miz ended up facing Tommaso Ciampa. While that seemed to end the proposed feud, The Miz vs. Wyatt is still being advertised for an upcoming event in Mexico City later this month.

Even with that match scheduled, it appears as if WWE may be moving toward having Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan as the next fight over the title.

It looks as if Daniel Bryan may be the next in line to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship, even though he’s involved in another storyline.

On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Bryan watched a tag match involving Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Shorty Gable and Ali. Sami Zayn has been trying to recruit Bryan to join him and Shinsuke, but there has been no definite answer from the former champion as of yet.

At this same time, Wyatt has hopped on Twitter to post cryptic tweets while also targeting Daniel Bryan, who he has battled with in the past. There hasn’t been much explanation, but Wyatt usually waits to back up his words with his actions in the ring.

I will build my empire next to the sea, so I can laugh from my throne as my enemies drown.

-Bray Wyatt

(Jan. 27,2014) — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 8, 2019

Revenge is a confession of pain. Chapter 3: Judas — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 9, 2019

The original plans in place by WWE had The Miz stepping up to take on Bray Wyatt next and challenge for the Universal Championship. If the rumors have any truth to them, though, it looks like Daniel Bryan is about to jump right back into the title chase.