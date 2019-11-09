‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Hangs Out With Ex Nathan Griffith After Filing For Divorce From David Eason

Jenelle Evans and her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, were spotted out together over the weekend, just days after the former Teen Mom 2 star filed for divorce from her husband David Eason.

According to TMZ, Jenelle and Nathan were seen having a good time together at a bowling alley/roller skating rink in Tennessee. The pair’s son, Kaiser, and Jenelle’s daughter Ensley, whom she shares with David, also tagged along.

The outlet reports that Jenelle seemed to be in good spirits during the outing as she and the kids also enjoyed some bumper cars and arcade games together.

The reality star looked happy as she snapped a photo with an employee at the facility. Jenelle wore an orange shirt with white horizontal stripes across it, and had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands. She also donned a natural makeup look with defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush, a shimmering glow on her face, and nude lips. She also accessorized her look with a pair of eyeglasses and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Nathan can also be seen in the background of the photo as he straps on a pair of roller skates while wearing a white cut-off shirt, black shorts and socks, and a white baseball cap.

The duo were said to have had a pickup and drop off meeting for little Kaiser at the family fun center, and decided to hang out for awhile in the process.

There was no information about why Jenelle was in Tennessee as she usually resides in North Carolina. However, since filing for divorce earlier this month, the mother-of-three has been granted a restraining order against David, telling the court that she’s afraid for her children and herself due to her estranged husband’s alleged history of violence. David is now prohibited from seeing or contacting Jenelle and her children until further notice.

The outlet also reveals that Jenelle is planning to fight for full custody of the couple’s daughter, and has no problem with a court battle if that’s what it takes.

Loading...

Hollywood Life reports that Jenelle and Nathan began dating in June 2013 and welcomed Kaiser just one year later. The pair got engaged in early 2015 and had a rocky relationship with multiple breakups and make ups before finally calling it quits for good in August 2015.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nathan Griffith was said to be “relieved” when he found out that Jenelle Evans had left David Eason and filed for divorce.