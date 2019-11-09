Larsa Pippen Shows Off Bikini Body On A Cruising Boat

Larsa Pippen seemed to be ready for a dip in the water as she sailed away from shore in her new Instagram post. Her 1.8 million social media fans and followers were treated to a close-up look at the tawny-haired beauty as she put her hands behind her body so as to get a good grip on the boat she had been enjoying.

Although she wore a bathing suit, her two-piece ensemble was not a typical bikini. The upper portion of the suit looked like a cap-sleeved crop top made of a water-friendly material that matched her traditional, triangular-shaped thong bottoms. The resilient fabric resembled an abstract painting with yellows, oranges, greens, and reds dominating the colorful textile. Larsa’s tiny waist was featured in the bathing suit, as was her taut tummy, her toned abs, and her enviable booty.

For the shot, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s friend wore her straight hair partially pulled up while the majority of the strands were worn down, hitting at waist level in the back of her impressive body. She rocked a pair of large black shades and a pair of small silver studs while her perfect white manicure also made an appearance in the alluring photo.

Her makeup was mostly obscured by her dark sunglasses, but her pretty pout had been swiped with nude-colored lipstick, as evidenced by her partially parted full lips. She put one leg slightly in front of the other when she posed for the revealing photo.

Behind Larsa, the bright blue sky that the 45-year-old star mentioned in her caption was on view and featured a scattering of fluffy clouds. The water was a darker blue than the sky, and the background also featured a white building and some greenery way off into the distance.

Within an hour of being shared, Larsa’s latest Instagram post earned the reality star more than 8,400 likes from fans and followers. In addition, 117 social media users commented on the Saturday upload. Many used emoji — including the symbols for fire, red hearts, wagging tongues, and heart-eye faces — to relay their thoughts, while others used words to express how they were feeling.

“As Chinese proverb [says,] ‘One picture is worth ten thousand words.’ I am in love with you,” stated one bold fan, who added a red heart emoji and a kissy-face emoji.

Loading...

“That’s one hot mama,” stated a second Instagram admirer, who added a mind-blown emoji.

“Body goals,” remarked a third social media user, who added two heart-eye faced emoji.

“Living your best life,” said a fourth fan, who added an OK emoji.