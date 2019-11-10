Britney Spears Flaunts Figure In Tiny Shorts & Crop Top While Playing With Maltese Puppy

Britney Spears flaunted her figure in a pair of tiny shorts and a crop top while playing with her Maltese puppy in a video she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.

The post consisted of two videos of the “Hold It Against Me” singer with the dog. She wore a cute pair of tan, tiny low-rise shorts and a cream-colored crop. The top featured short sleeves with a tie in the front, showing of her taut abs. Britney’s toned legs were also on display in the casual outfit. She completed the look with a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

The first clip showed Britney outside in a yard standing in the shade of a tree with her white puppy in her arms. She reached down and picked up the puppy while sitting on her knees and cuddling the cute dog. She smiled for the camera before standing up with the puppy in her arms. She took a few steps toward the camera and turned sideways before lifting the dog above her head and then bringing it down to give it a sweet kiss a couple of times.

The second video showed Britney sanding beside an outdoor fountain while holding the puppy up in the air and giving it kisses. As she stood in the sun, she put her fabulous figure on display.

Britney appeared to go with a natural look to her makeup, and she wore her long hair down in loose waves.

In the caption, Britney said that she thought her puppy was adorable and that she loved spending time with her.

The singer’s fans loved the video, and they were quick to show it. Within an hour of going live, it racked up a whopping 300,000 likes.

Britney’s fans loved to see her interacting with the puppy and many left comments about how sweet the post was.

Loading...

“Oh my goodness! She is beautiful! I am OBSESSED,” wrote one fan.

“I would kill to be Britney’s dog,” another follower joked.

“So adorable,” commented another fan with a row of heart emoji.

Britney’s fans seem to love the posts she shares, and she seems to enjoy sharing parts of her life with them. Some of her recent posts have showed her working out and exercising. Earlier this week, she showed a video of hr doing yoga. Another post showed her working out while wearing a pair of pink polka dot shorts and a blue workout bra.