Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Itty Bitty Black Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is showing off her lithe modelesque frame in a new photo on her Instagram page. In the shared photo, the 31-year-old model is rocking a barely-there string bikini in black. The top features an extra-long tie that she wears crisscrossed around her waist and leaves lots of Candice’s skin exposed to the sun, as she poses next to two of her friends. She paired the bikini with a sporty pair of sunglasses and appears to have tied her hair up in a messy bun. According to the caption, Candice was in Jamaica when the photo was taken which explains the lush tropical greenery behind her.

The photo has accumulated close to 50,000 comment likes since it was posted. Fans used the post as an opportunity to compliment Candice’s beauty in the comments section.

“Wow, what a body,” one fan wrote.

“Why can’t I like this enough times,” another Instagram user added before including a fire emoji to their comment.

“Glowing queeeeen!” a third follower wrote.

“Queen of summer,” a fourth person said.

Candice tagged her swimwear brand, Tropic Of C, in the photo which hints that the black bikini is one of their products. She didn’t share the name of the design but a quick glance at the brand’s website reveals that it’s called the “Praia.” The top and bottoms are sold separately and retail for $70 and $80 respectively.

This is hardly the first time that Candice has worn swimsuits from her company in photos shared with her 13.7 million Instagram followers. In a previous post, she sported their Lira bikini top and bottoms, a similarly tiny leopard print two-piece that features ring details in the middle of the top and on the sides of the briefs. The photo has been liked 25,000 times and close to 1,000 people have left comments filled with lots of praise for her beauty.

Candice started Tropic Of C in 2018 and as Fashionista reported, the brand has become known for its timeless silhouettes. In an interview with the fashion news outlet, the South African stunner explained her design ethos.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” she said. “It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body.

The prices of Tropic of C’s swimwear ranges from $80 to $180.