Whistleblower’s Attorney Claims To Have Obtained Security Clearances For People With ‘Child Porn Issues’

A 2018 tweet from lawyer Mark Zaid, who is representing the whistleblower that sparked the impeachment probe into Donald Trump, made a disturbing confession that has some people wondering why he decided to share such information, The Blaze reports.

“I’ve gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues,” Zaid tweeted back in February of last year.

The tweet was posted in a thread for a Slate article that asked why Rob Porter, who served as Trump’s White House Staff Secretary from January 20, 2017, until February 7, 2018, was given a security clearance if he was an alleged domestic abuser.

Zaid was reportedly contacted by The Daily Caller and addressed his controversial revelation.

“I have represented numerous individuals who have all sorts of issues involving their security clearances, including allegations of child porn, which turn out to be rarely true. Every time I prevail in a case, the USGOVTP determines it is in the national security interests of our country to grant these individuals access to classified information.”

It’s not the first time Zaid’s Twitter activity has thrown him under the microscope. Earlier this week, he faced scrutiny for a tweet he sent soon after Trump took office, calling for a “coup” and “rebellion” against the real estate billionaire. The tweet fueled Republican theories that the whistleblower’s complaint against Trump is politically motivated and an attempt to reverse the president’s 2016 election win.

Per The Daily Caller, Zaid is representing the whistleblower along with attorney Andrew Bakaj. The pair previously threatened legal action against anyone who reveals the personal information of the anonymous CIA analyst that raised concerns about Trump’s alleged bribing of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Any physical harm the individual and/or their family suffers as a result of disclosure means that the individuals and publications reporting such names will be personally liable for that harm,” the pair said, adding that the media have a “similar role” in whistleblowers.

FAKE NEWS: the 'NERD' circled below is the whistleblower. TRUE (just not news): the 'NERD' circled below is…this nerd. Me. Left government in 2017. Sorry to disappoint, y'all. pic.twitter.com/LEGSpgrBGJ — R. David Edelman (@R_D) November 7, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, the purported name of the whistleblower was released this week, which led to the name being shared on social media as well as via right-wing media outlets. But the person in question — R. David Edelman, a former staffer in Barack Obama’s White House — was reportedly not the whistleblower. Edelman left White House in January of 2017, which makes it impossible for him to have been around for Trump’s phone call with Zelensky.

Edelman claims that the release of his identity led to threats of physical harm, which he claims was “upsetting” for his family.