Miley Cyrus Reportedly Undergoes Surgery Again, Will Have To Remain Silent For Weeks

Miley Cyrus is recovering from vocal chord surgery.

Miley Cyrus‘ throat woes aren’t over. According to People, the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer had to undergo a second surgical procedure just weeks after having tonsil surgery, and her recovery will require a long period of silence.

Sources close to Miley revealed that her second surgery is for an issue that actually isn’t related to her previous tonsil troubles. Miley Cyrus was diagnosed with tonsillitis last month and had to be hospitalized. She eventually underwent tonsil surgery, and this is when doctors reportedly discovered that she was suffering from a separate vocal chord problem that had been present for years. She was told that she needed to undergo another surgery before the end of the year to take care of the unspecified issue. Miley was reportedly unaware of her vocal chord abnormality before her first surgery.

According to People‘s sources, the 26-year-old singer has left the hospital, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Australian musician Cody Simpson, seemingly revealed that her surgical procedure was successful in a photo that he uploaded to his Instagram stories on Friday. The snapshot was a selfie of Cody and Miley both smiling, and Cody simply captioned it, “Success.”

Miley has a long road to recovery ahead of her now, with sources saying that she’ll need to be on vocal rest for weeks.

Miley Cyrus was also put on vocal rest following her tonsillitis surgery, and this was tough on the singer. She wanted to recover as quickly as possible so that she could perform at last month’s Gorillapalooza charity festival, and she was so desperate to get better that she tried using alternative medicine to heal her sore throat. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pop star placed two crystals, which she described as “most magic medicine,” on her chest.

“Taking my voice from me is torture,” she wrote of her forced silence.

The silence required for Miley Cyrus’ healing means that it could be quite some time before she’s able to resume recording music for her new album. Last month, Miley shared an Instagram Live video that seemed to indicate that she planned on releasing her next record, She Is Miley Cyrus, on November 23. According to MTV, her video update teased potential collaborations with Cardi B and Shawn Mendes.

Unfortunately for Miley Cyrus fans, her continued vocal troubles mean that she probably won’t be releasing any new music before the end of the year, but an insider promised that she “will be back and better than ever early next year.” Miley hasn’t yet shared any updates on her current condition on social media. However, the singer is usually very active on Instagram, so she may reach out to her fans soon.