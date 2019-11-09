Oprah Winfrey Unveils ‘Favorite Things’ Gift List For 2019 Holiday Season

The talk show queen unveils 79 must-have gifts with a little help from her famous friends.

Oprah Winfrey has just released her Favorite Things List for 2019. The OWN head honcho has enlisted the help of A-list pals such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Lady Gaga to curate the ultimate list of holiday goodies as she has done almost every year since 2002.

After topping out at more than 100 gift ideas last year, for 2019, Oprah has trimmed her list down to 79 items, according to The Oprah Magazine. The must-have items, all available on Amazon.com, include everything from hoodies to hot sauce. The promo code “OPRAH” will once again offer discounts to shoppers.

On the low price end, Oprah and her team suggest Intelex microwavable Warmies Slippers ($19.99), Evolg touch-screen gloves ($35) and a House VIP Love and Joy water bottle ($19.99).

Higher-end swag includes Apple’s latest Smartwatch ($799) and a De’Longhi Dinamica coffee and espresso machine at $899. There’s also the Flywheel Home exercise bike which clocks in at $1,999 and comes with streaming capabilities via a $39 monthly subscription. Other high-end techie gifts include Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones ($249.95) and Echo Dots Kids Edition ($69.99).

Oprah posted teaser videos with pals Lady Gaga and Sarah Jessica Parker to show off their gift ideas. Gaga’s Glam Attack Holiday Gift Set ($96) will give her little monsters a glam makeup look. The singer even gave Oprah a personal tutorial.

Meanwhile, Parker’s Carried Away convertible backpack ($196) is a traveler’s dream come true because it fits “everything.”

Incidentally, if SJP’s backpack doesn’t do the trick for you, the Prepster Emergency backpack surely will. Priced at $395, this packed bag includes 100 “emergency essentials” including a phone charger, respirator mask, duct tape, and a three-day supply of food and water.

Oprah always includes gift suggestions for her foodie friends, and this year is no exception. The longtime Oprah Winfrey Show star continued with her pitch of truffle-infused products, this year with Truff’s White Truffle Gourmet Hot Sauce. She also suggests a huge Spicewalla spice collection ($95). On the sweeter side, the Cake Bake Shop’s $68 maple walnut crumb cake comes from Gwendolyn Rogers’ famous Indiana bakery and on to your gift list.

And as usual, Oprah includes two brands of comfy pajamas on her list, from Land’s End’s matching family pajamas to a classic pajama set from Cozy Earth.

The “Favorite Things” episode was one of the most popular segments on The Oprah Winfrey Show, and lucky audience members got to take home all of the gifts she featured. Although Oprah ended her talk show in 2011, she has continued the annual tradition of gift suggestions in her popular magazine.

Last year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things List included 107 items valued at $13,000. The list included plush slippers, gourmet food items, a hand mixer, and Airpods.