Ashanti Sizzles In Form-Fitting Bodysuit Covered With Cartoon Prints

R&B star Ashanti shared a sizzling snap with her 5.2 million Instagram followers today in which she appeared on stage wearing a unique outfit.

The colorful look emphasized the singer-songwriter’s curvaceous physique and was an eye-catching ensemble. While the bodysuit kept her cleavage covered up and didn’t reveal much actual skin, every inch of the fabric clung to her body and accentuated her hourglass shape. Red cartoon bursts were on top of her shoulders and upper arms, and a variety of colorful balloons graced the chest of her bodysuit.

A blue graphic stretched high over her hips, emphasizing their curves, and a hand grasping the balloon strings stretched across her waist and flat stomach. The bodysuit had a white background, but nearly every inch was covered with some type of fun graphic. She tagged the fashion designer behind the statement piece, Angel Brinks, in the photo.

Ashanti finished the look off with a pair of hoop earrings and also wore some sunglasses, despite being indoors. She pulled her jet black curls up into a voluminous high ponytail that was sleek at the crown. She had her hands up in a gesture packed with attitude as she looked out into the crowd. Several fans were visible in the audience, holding up their cell phones and capturing the moment for themselves. The stage behind her glowed with purple and red lights, and Ashanti seemed to be living it up.

The sunglasses obscured a large portion of Ashanti’s face, but the bombshell still looked flawless. She appeared to be rocking a red lip and her skin looked flawless under the stage lights. Ashanti kept the caption of the post simple, telling her fans she felt blessed.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post capturing her time on stage, and it quickly racked up over 13,100 likes within less than an hour. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“That outfit is dope,” one follower said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Another fan referenced her caption in a comment, and said, “u in that outfit is a blessing.”

“You are so pretty Ashanti,” another fan added.

The bombshell has been on an embellished outfit-and-sunglasses indoors kick lately. Just a few days ago, while in Los Angeles, she rocked a figure-hugging nude dress that was covered in embellishments and intricate details, just like the bodysuit she rocked in her latest Instagram update.