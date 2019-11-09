Donald Trump Praises Rich Lowry For Bringing The Word ‘Nationalism’ Into The Mainstream

Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to promote conservative National Review editor Rich Lowry’s latest book, The Case for Nationalism, Newsweek reports.

“Bringing the word ‘Nationalism’ back into the mainstream – great job by Rich Lowry! Very important book,” Trump tweeted.

According to Lowry, the Democratic Party and “cosmopolitan” elite have corrupted the term “nationalism” by tying it to fascist and Nazi ideologies, per Media Matters for America. During a recent appearance on Fox Business Network, Lowry praised Trump’s use of nationalism and suggested that — while Republicans are more in touch with nationalism than Democrats — both major political parties in the United States have turned their back on the ideology.

Lowry addressed the importance of borders and suggested that sovereignty is not possible without border control. He added that the United States must put its own country first and claimed that such nationalist approaches were “unassailable sentiments” throughout most of U.S. history.

“And it just goes to how our [sic] cosmopolitan our elite is and how denationalizing a lot of our government establishment is, that that is considered a small minded or tribal sentiment now.”

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Trump urged countries to reject globalism and embrace a nationalist approach.

“The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them. The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots,” he said.

It’s always great to see the final product after you’ve been working on a book for a while. Very excited for the release next week pic.twitter.com/2t4E5aFWuw — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 31, 2019

Per USA Today, Trump previously declared himself a nationalist, which led to criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested that the ideology betrays patriotism.

“‘Our interest first, who cares about the others?'” Macron defined the approach.

As for Trump, he defined globalists as people that want the world to do well without concern for their own country.

“And you know what? We can’t have that,” Trump said.

When the real estate billionaire was pressed by CNN’s Jim Acosta the following day about whether the term could be a dog whistle for racist ideology, Trump suggested he wasn’t aware of any racist connotation of the word.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s administration has landed in hot water for purportedly courting white nationalists. Back in August, officials from Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) sent out an email linked to the white nationalist site VDARE.

According to the DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which sent the email to immigration court employees, the message was sent by a contractor, suggesting that the department was unaware of the email’s link to VDARE.