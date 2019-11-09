‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Nanny Faye Visits Clothing Optional Resort For Seniors With Susie

Things got a little wild for Nanny Faye on a recent episode of Chrisley Knows Best as she ventured to a clothing optional resort for seniors with her friend Susie.

Fortunately for those who missed the episode when it aired on USA, the reality TV series official Instagram shared a post containing two video clips of the adventure. The two clips featured Nanny Faye reacting as the arrived at a place called Pandora’s Forest.

The video clip kicked off with Nanny Faye gushing about how much she loves her friend Susie’s van.

Nanny Faye then thanks her friend Susie for inviting her to come with her on the trip. Susie responds just as happy that Nanny Faye agreed to come.

“This place looks so peaceful,” Nanny Faye said as she looked around at the resort.

She noted how excited she was to be away from police sirens, lights, and other noisy distractions.

Shortly after acknowledging she could barely hear any birds making noises, a naked man wandered from around an R.V. that caught Nanny Faye’s attention.

“Oh, Lord, have mercy!” Nanny Faye howled in shock as she quickly looked the other direction.

“He’s naked, he ain’t got a stitch of clothes on.”

She proceeded to ask her friend exactly what kind of place they were visiting.

That was when Susie explained it was a resort for seniors. Clothing, however, was optional.

“So, you can let it all hang out.” Susie continued to explain.

Appearing to enjoy the view a bit, Nanny Faye noted that she was “ashamed to even look up” because she worried God would pass judgment on her.

When Susie declared they should get out and hit the pool, Nanny Faye was ready to go. She, however, decided she wanted to wear her sunglasses. She didn’t want the sunglasses to protect her eyes though. She wanted them to mask what she was actually looking at.

In less than 24 hours, the video clips were liked over 12,000 times with over 300 followers dropping in to leave a comment.

Many noted this was the funniest Chrisley Knows Best episode they’d seen in a while.

“Nanny Faye you are tooooo much,” one follower penned.

A second chimed in: “This episode had me laughing so much I freaking love y’all.”

“I can’t with Nanny. She’s hilarious. I laughed so much my tears were coming down. God bless her,” a third added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Todd and Chase Chrisley later visited the clothing optional resort to retrieve Nanny Faye. The Chrisley boys were shocked and confused as they didn’t realize what type of resort it was. Moreover, they were just fearful they would locate Nanny Faye and she wouldn’t have any clothing on.