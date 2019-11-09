‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Goes Glam In A Revealing, Yet Chic Gray Dress On Instagram

American Maxim model Bri Teresi took to her Instagram account on Saturday, November 9, and shared a set of new pictures with her legions of followers.

In the snap, the hottie was featured wearing a tight, speckled gray outfit that featured a plunging neckline.

The knee-length outfit not only allowed Bri to show off an ample amount of cleavage, but she also put her long, sexy legs on full display as she sat on her bed and stretched her legs forward to strike a pose.

To her fans’ delight, Bri not only shared two pictures in different poses, but she also added a video clip to the post in which she could be seen providing a head-to-toe look of herself to her admirers.

The model completed her attire with black strappy sandals. She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves and opted for a full face of makeup, including a red lipstick, a shimmery white eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

Finally, she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings that infused style and sexiness into her look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Austin, Texas. In the caption, she informed her fans that it was her first time in the Texan capital. Bri also shared that she went to the city to attend Austin Elevates — an immersive art and music experience curated for the community.

Within two hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 7,200 likes and over 200 comments. Fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing figure as well as her incredible sense of style.

Apart from her followers, some of Bri’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included, but are not limited to, Krystle Lina and Hannah Palmer.

“Y’all are in my state and you’re welcome here anytime you wanna come,” one fan from Austin commented on the picture.

“You look so good in red lipstick,” another fan shared her observation with the model.

“You are absolutely slaying in that dress, Bri,” a third follower wrote.

A fourth admirer, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Bri, wrote that she is breathtakingly beautiful.

“You look so beautifully adorable, Bri Teresi. You are truly a breathtakingly beautiful woman.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “absolute goddess,” “extremely gorgeous woman,” and “divine beauty,” to let the model know how much they adore her, while the remaining ones posted heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of using words to praise the model.