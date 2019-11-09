WWE Rumors: Current NXT Champion Was In Line For Huge Main Roster Push

Before NXT became a part of the main roster, one champion was in line for big things.

When NXT was moved to the USA Network and given a Wednesday night show each week, it officially became a part of WWE‘s main roster. No longer is anyone looking at the yellow-and-black brand as being the developmental territory, and it is causing many superstars to want to remain on its roster. Before all of those changes were made, one current NXT Champion was actually being groomed for a major main roster push which has now been altered.

Shayna Baszler has been dominating ever since arriving in NXT back in 2017, and she has proven that her early success is no fluke. She is the current NXT Women’s Champion and is in the middle of her second reign with the title.

During the invasion angle that WWE has been running in its build-up for Survivor Series, Baszler has played a huge part. She has appeared numerous times and essentially made a mockery of SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley on more than one occasion.

Before NXT was changed to become a part of WWE’s main roster, Baszler was already being pushed as a mega star on the brand. It appeared as if she was poised for a call-up to the main roster at anytime, but she may now end up staying put in NXT and could very well continue to dominate.

Rumors are circulating, though, that she was in line for her push to continue in a big way before all of the changes were made.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Baszler was being groomed to head up to WWE’s main roster in 2020. Not only was she going to arrive on the roster next year, but she was going to receive a huge push and become a major star upon being called up.

With all of the changes to NXT and it being moved to weekly television, those plans have now had everything go “out the window.” No longer are as many superstars being moved out of NXT or “called up” as the brand is being seen as just as important as that of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Not only has Baszler been huge in the NXT invasion angle lately, but she is also a captain in the first-ever all women’s WarGames match later this month. Her team will include Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and one more partner to be named as they face Rhea Ripley and her team. Shayna Baszler’s rumored push on WWE’s main roster may have been scrapped, but she will continue to be a star in NXT.