‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Pulls Out All The Stops In Form-Fitting White Dress

Rachel Bush slipped out of her bikini and into a slinky little dress for a brand new photo, which she posted to her Instagram account on Saturday.

The Maxim Magazine model stunned as she was dressed to kill in a tight-fitting white dress that hugged all of her curves. The knee-length gown boasted a low cut in the neckline, which flaunted Rachel’s ample cleavage. Her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs were also on full display in the photo.

Rachel wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also wore a full face of makeup in the snap, an application which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink lips to complete the glam look.

Rachel accessorized with large diamond rings on her fingers, a gold bracelet on her wrist, layered chains around her neck, white polish on her fingernails, and a leather handbag. A bed and some luggage can be seen in the background as she posed in her hotel room. In the caption of the photo, she added a smiling emoji and referred to herself as the mother of Aliyah, the daughter she shares with NFL player Jordan Poyer.

Of course, Rachel’s over 1.3 million followers adored the model’s latest update and made short work of clicking the like button on the post, which they did more than 15,000 times. They also left nearly 150 comments in the first hour after she shared it online.

“Stunningly beautiful in white!! phenomenal,” one of Rachel’s Instagram followers wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Looking fabulous today beautiful,” another social media user wrote.

“White looks good on you,” a third comment read.

“Mommy is looking good,” a fourth person commented.

Just one day before the white dress selfie, Rachel posted a photo of herself rocking a mismatched bikini. The Inquisitr reports that the model stunned as she soaked up some sun in the Cayman Islands wearing a white bikini top that tied around her neck. She teamed the top with a pair of tan and black bottoms that left little to the imagination, while showing off her hourglass curves as she lounged in a cabana with one of her pals.

Rachel Bush’s flawless figure rocked her Instagram followers, who appeared to enjoy the post, which clocked more than 57,000 likes and over 650 comments in just one day.