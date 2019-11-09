Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Bikini Body On Sandy Beach In Hawaiian Vacation Photo

Instagram sensation Kinsey Wolanski took to the social media site to show off her bikini body while she was in Hawaii in her latest update.

The blond beauty appeared to be alone on a sandy beach with a rock formation behind her. Turquoise waters rolled ashore behind the rock, creating a picturesque scene for her bikini shot.

Kinsey wore a black bikini that featured tan stitching and details along the edges. The top was a triangle style that put her voluptuous chest on display. Stitching down the center of each cup called even more attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic style with thin straps that rode high on her hips, which drew the eye to Kinsey’s slender waist and flat abs. The bombshell sat with her legs slightly spread apart as she posed on one hip while leaning on one arm. The stance showed off her toned legs as well as her curvy hips. With sand on her feet and legs, her skin flawless glowed in the sunlight.

The model looked stunning with a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows, light mascara, and a nude color on her lips. She wore her long, blond hair down in waves tossed over one shoulder as she gave the camera a slight smile.

In the caption, Kinsey said that she was in Kauai with her mother to celebrate her mom’s birthday. She added that her mom took the sexy snap.

As usual, her fans loved the snap, and many of them told Kinsey how pretty she looked.

“You and your mom are sports illustrated good,” wrote one follower with emoji that included a smiley face.

“You are stunning and breathtaking,” gushed another admirer with a line of emoji that included a rose.

“You’re gorgeous and stunning girl,” said another fan.

“Your just insanely gorgeous. It’s stupid how beautiful you are,” wrote another admirer.

Kinsey definitely knows how to work the camera — and she has a body that seems to be made for bathing suits. She recently put her curves on display in sexy crocheted bikini that featured unique stitching and details. But she isn’t just about swimwear. The stunner’s Instagram page is filled with photos of her modeling an array of outfits that accentuate her fabulous figure. For Halloween, she had a little bit of fun and thrilled her followers when she flaunted her fit physique in a sexy astronaut costume.