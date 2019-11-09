Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Massive Instagram Update From Moroccan Adventure

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a massive update documenting her adventures in Morocco.

The blond bombshell shared 10 sizzling snaps taken in various spots while she was abroad. In the first snap, she rocked a cranberry dress with a scandalously plunging neckline that exposed an insane amount of cleavage. She knelt down in a Moroccan market filled with all sorts of colorful wares and exposed plenty of her legs in the sexy dress as well.

In her second snap, she rocked a baby pink and black slip dress that clung to her curves while also flaunting her ample assets. She braced herself against a large tree in the middle of a desert area and struck a seductive pose.

Underwood took things poolside in her third snap, rocking a skimpy white one-piece swimsuit that revealed some major side boob. She sported a floppy rust orange hat to keep the sun out of her eyes, and was surrounded by colorful patterns, from the horizontal teal stripes on the outdoor bed she sat on to the green tiles on the ground and the ornate window on the building behind her.

She covered up a bit for her fourth shot, rocking a white maxi dress, although the look still exposed plenty of cleavage thanks to a keyhole detail. She posed in front of a stunning building with a massive wooden door.

She incorporated some wildlife into her fifth snap, strutting her stuff down an expanse of sand in a scandalous pair of blue bikini bottoms and a cover-up that left little to the imagination. A pair of camels was visible in the shot behind her as she seduced the camera with extensions in her blond locks, adding some major length to her hair.

Underwood got a bit more casual in her sixth shot, also taken at some type of market. She rocked a nude, loose-fitting crop top with a white bralette underneath, and paired it with some printed shorts that flaunted her toned legs.

She had her extensions in again for the seventh shot, this time taken as she lounged on a blanket in a sexy red outfit. The view in that particular snap was absolutely breathtaking, with the rolling desert visible behind her.

She returned to the market for her eighth snap, wearing a low-cut orange top that revealed plenty of cleavage and some printed pants that had a loose fit. She left her shoes behind for the picture, opting to go barefoot.

For her ninth snap, she rocked a simple pair of jeans and a striped crop top, and finished off the ensemble with a straw hat. For the tenth and final picture in the series, she stood in front of a large wooden door tucked behind an ornate entryway. She rocked a blue dress that put her dangerous curves on full display.

Underwood’s followers couldn’t get enough of her Moroccan adventures, and the post received over 25,900 likes within just 22 minutes.

“I’ve just fallen in love with Morocco. Mainly because of you in it!” one fan said.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another follower commented.

Underwood has been jet-setting a fair bit this year, and just recently returned from a trip to Oahu, as The Inquisitr reported, where she shared plenty of sizzling bikini shots.