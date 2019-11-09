Janet Jackson’s Lip-Synching At Australia Show Reportedly Turned People Away

American singer Janet Jackson recently took the stage in Australia for the first time in eight years, kicking off her tour of the country in Perth at the HBF Park. The performance was well-received by many fans on social media, who praised Jackson’s dance moves and cherished the opportunity to see the singer perform Down Under.

But not everyone was as pleased with the All For You singer’s performance. A review by Lauren Pilat in WAToday reports that microphone problem’s meant Jackson’s lip-synching was “painfully out of sync” with the backing track when she took the stage. In addition, the review suggests that Jackson’s performance was lacking energy, which reportedly wasn’t exclusive to the stage.

“The lack of energy transcended to the crowd who almost came to a complete halt with their dance moves as they looked around at the big screens and each other’s faces to confirm what they were thinking.”

According to Pilat, “hundreds” of people — including those who waited all day to see the singer perform — walked out of the venue in a “mass exit.”

“But the show went on, with the youngest Jackson sibling pulling out some of her families’ infamous dance moves paired with tapping her crotch, reminiscent of the King of Pop,” Pilat wrote.

Outside of Jackson, Pilat wrote that The Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent were able to get the crowd excited and didn’t have the same technical problems that apparently plagued Jackson’s show.

Today is the day ????. Kicking off our tour at @rnbfridayslive tonight. Link in bio for all upcoming dates in #Australia, #NZ and #Hawaii! 11/23 in beautiful #Honolulu will be our last show of the decade u guys! See u there! ???? pic.twitter.com/y4cs7XtKSM — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) November 7, 2019

Per an interview with Rolling Stone, singer-songwriter Elton John previously accused Jackson of lip-synching.

“You know, f*cking music magazines writing a review of Janet Jackson saying, ‘This is the greatest show – four and a half stars.’ It’s f*cking lip-synced! Hello! That’s not a show! I’d rather go and see a drag queen. F*ck off.”

Despite the criticisms, many of Jackson’s fans in Australia were pleased with her performance and happy to see her perform songs such as “Control,” “You Want This,” and “Runaway.”

Jackson reportedly performed in a black, fitted jumpsuit and showed off her recently dyed black curly locks, which matched the color of her nail polish and her all-black look. The 53-year-old singer’s setlist was reportedly shorter than usual and consisted of songs from albums such as Control, The Velvet Rope, and Rhythm Nation 1814. Regardless, fan social media reactions appeared to suggest they were generally pleased with what they heard.

Jackson will complete the Oceania leg of her tour on November 17, after which she hits Hawaii for the final three shows.